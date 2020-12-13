Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 205 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.15 and its 200-day moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

