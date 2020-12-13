Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 825 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

