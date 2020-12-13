Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 123.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,003,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amedisys by 354.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMED shares. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of AMED opened at $270.29 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $273.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

