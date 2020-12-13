Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $688.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,019. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

