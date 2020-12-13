Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,573,000.

BIV stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

