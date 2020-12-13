Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.15 and its 200-day moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.