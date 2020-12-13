Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $361.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

