Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 76.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

