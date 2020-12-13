Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $138.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

