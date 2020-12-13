Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 378 Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,782,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $160.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $162.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

