Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 378 Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after buying an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $160.05 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $162.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

