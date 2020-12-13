Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 531 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,745.50, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,500 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

