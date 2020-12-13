Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $157.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

