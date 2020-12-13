Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of D opened at $74.91 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,745.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $15,913,500. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.