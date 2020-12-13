Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,300 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 550,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 308,516 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 539,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.