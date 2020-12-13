Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

