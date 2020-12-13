Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

