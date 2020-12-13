Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Eastern Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

