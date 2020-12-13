Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of MS opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

