Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

