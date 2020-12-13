Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 35.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 294.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 62.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $265.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.78. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

