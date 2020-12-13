Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $381,000 Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $118.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

