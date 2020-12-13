Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,144 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.93 and a 200-day moving average of $335.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $372.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

