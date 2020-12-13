Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 290.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nokia by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 101.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 18.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 28.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

