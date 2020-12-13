Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $196,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 269,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.27. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.