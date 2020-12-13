Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $201,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 3,812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 935,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 911,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

HL stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.80, a PEG ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

