Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $215,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

