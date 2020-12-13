Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $231,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 184.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Management by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after buying an additional 736,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.