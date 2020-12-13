Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $248,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 65.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 49.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

FNV opened at $131.21 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $141.55.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

