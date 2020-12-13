Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $292,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

