Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $154,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,333,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

