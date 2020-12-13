Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $214.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $215.26.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.39.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

