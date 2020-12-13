Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of New Gold by 258.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 734,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth $559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in New Gold by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth $369,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

