Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.