Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,555 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 679,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,504,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

