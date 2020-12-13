Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,555 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 679,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,504,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.
