Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $140.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $141.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

