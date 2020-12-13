Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $244.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.13. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $248.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

