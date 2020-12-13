Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 7,304 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 117,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEO opened at $11.95 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

