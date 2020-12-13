Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Melius cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

