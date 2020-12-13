Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and have sold 66,938 shares worth $36,463,831. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA stock opened at $520.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

