Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,418 shares of company stock worth $14,448,036. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

