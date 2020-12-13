Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

