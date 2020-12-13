Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L)’s (PHTM) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their under review rating on shares of Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) (LON:PHTM) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) stock opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. Photo-Me International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £209.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.33.

Get Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,331,591.32). Also, insider Stephane Gibon acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51). Insiders purchased 5,475,820 shares of company stock valued at $279,342,640 over the last ninety days.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.