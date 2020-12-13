Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $60.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

PHR stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $1,144,664. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

