Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POAHY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

