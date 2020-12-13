Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prysmian from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

PRYMY stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

