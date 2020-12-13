Public Storage (PSA-PL) (OTCMKTS:PSA/PL) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Public Storage (PSA-PL) (OTCMKTS:PSA/PL) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About Public Storage (PSA-PL)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage (PSA-PL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage (PSA-PL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.