Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 100,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

