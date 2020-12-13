(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

RDS.A opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

