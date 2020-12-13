Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) versus KE (NYSE:BEKE) Financial Comparison

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Realogy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Realogy and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 0 3 3 0 2.50 KE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Realogy currently has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential downside of 33.63%. KE has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.78%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Realogy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Realogy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy -11.19% 4.67% 1.17% KE N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realogy and KE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $5.60 billion 0.28 -$188.00 million $1.02 13.15 KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Realogy.

Summary

Realogy beats KE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. As of December 31, 2019, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 18,500 offices and 302,400 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The Realogy Leads Group segment offers home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients, such as insurance companies and credit unions under affinity services programs; and broker-to-broker business includes referrals generated by brokers affiliated with the realogy broker network. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.